Secret meaning behind Victoria Beckham's £30k engagement ring from husband David

While most brides only ever have one engagement ring, Victoria Beckham has had a staggering 15 dazzling jewels while being with David Beckham – and ring specialists Steven Stone have revealed that one of them has a poignant, heartfelt meaning.

In 2015, Victoria was photographed in New York with a new moonstone ring set in a diamond-encrusted platinum band. While moonstones may be a very rare choice for engagement stones, this precious jewel holds an important message. It is often seen as a symbol of 'new beginnings' which is perhaps why it was selected for Victoria.

It is no secret that the Beckhams' marriage has been plagued with infidelity rumours and it was around this time that the media speculated further about David's faithfulness. So, perhaps this ring was a sign of solidarity, and the fresh start must have worked as the couple are still together today and have been married for almost 22 years.

Victoria has a massive moonstone engagement ring

Moonstone is also believed to enhance intuition, inspiration, success and good fortune in love and business matters.

David and Victoria got engaged in the late nineties

Seven Stone experts said: "This is a large cabochon moonstone set in a stunning diamond-encrusted platinum or white gold band. Whilst it isn't one of the most popular stones chosen for engagement rings, this, along with other gemstones and birthstones is definitely increasing in popularity. Due to the size and quality of the stone, along with diamond setting, we'd value this at £30,000."

Victoria has 15 engagement rings!

While the price isn't the highest of her multi-million pound collection, it certainly holds a special message for the couple!

Love the moonstone look?

Former England footballer David kickstarted the bounty of rings when he originally proposed with a 3-carat marquise-cut diamond totalling £65,000. But after the couple said 'I do' on 4 July 1999, the collection began to grow. Now, the 15 rings come to an estimated value of £32million!

