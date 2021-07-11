Peter and Emily Andre's romantic wedding was so regal - photos

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have now been married for six years, as the couple tied the knot in Devon on 11 July 2015, in front of their close friends, family, and their baby daughter Amelia.

In the years that have passed, the couple have also welcomed their son Theodore, and appear to be even happier than ever. In honour of their special anniversary, take a look back at Peter and Emily's love story, and see highlights from their very regal wedding day…

When did Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh get married?

Peter Andre married Emily MacDonagh on 11 July 2015, after a three-year relationship. The pair first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father, and went public with their romance two years later. The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in summer 2013, and Peter popped the question just a few days before Emily gave birth.

Emily looked like a true princess

Where was Peter Andre's wedding?

The singer tied the knot at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, a place he admitted he fell in love with straight away, as soon as he saw it. However, the wedding venue has since gone into liquidation, leaving several couples without a venue or their money back.

What was Emily MacDonagh's wedding dress like?

Emily wore a stunning wedding dress from Sassi Holford, crafted from finest Italian silk Mikado, with French lace appliqued inside each box pleat of the skirt. The beautiful bride was able to change her look during the day, wearing a long sleeve jacket and cathedral veil for the day, before swapping for a delicate cap sleeve jacket with an organza ribbon sash for the evening.

What has Peter Andre said about his marriage?

Peter regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career, and has said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

