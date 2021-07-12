Why Peter Andre's wife Emily wears two sparkling wedding rings

Peter Andre and his wife Emily's sweet tributes to one another on their sixth wedding anniversary had us looking back at their relationship – and we've spotted she wears a whopping three rings on her finger.

As well as the traditional engagement ring and wedding ring, the doctor also wears another ring that looks identical to her wedding band.

Emily was given a cushion cut diamond ring with two pave bands when Peter popped the question in the couple's nursery in 2014, just days before Emily gave birth to their daughter Amelia.

But before they tied the knot on 11 July 2015, he also presented her with a diamond-studded eternity ring. Taking to Twitter, Peter explained it was a "belated anniversary present" to mark two years of being in a relationship.

After Peter and Emily said 'I do' at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, Emily was pictured layering a third ring on her finger – a pave wedding band that looks very similar to her eternity ring.

Peter Andre's wife Emily's three rings

For her big day, Emily wore a stunning wedding dress from Sassi Holford, crafted from the finest Italian silk Mikado, with French lace appliqued inside each box pleat of the skirt.

The beautiful bride was able to change her look during the day, wearing a long sleeve jacket and cathedral veil for the day, before swapping for a delicate cap sleeve jacket with an organza ribbon sash for the evening.

On Sunday, Peter shared a series of throwback snaps of the couple, including some from their wedding day.

Emily marked their wedding anniversary with a series of throwback photos

"Just like that, we've been married for 6 years. You're not only the most amazing wife, you are an incredible mother to our children. You also are the kindest person I know. Happy Anniversary Emily," he remarked.

However, their anniversary happened to fall on the same night as the Euro 2020 final, and he asked fans for advice after admitting Emily doesn't watch the football. On his conundrum, Peter said: "Oh and FOOTBALLS COMING HOME. On that note, please help everyone. It's my wedding anniversary and Emily doesn't watch football. What do I do? Comments [down below] @dr_emily_official #steviewomder @steviewonderlegacy."

Emily also marked the milestone with a post, captioned: "6 years today! 6 amazing years thanks to the amazing person I married. Here's to many many more @peterandre."

