Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre has made the surprising revelation that he and his wife Emily have discussed expanding their family.

Peter, 50, and Emily, 33, share four children in their blended family: Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, nine, as well as Peter's daughter Princess, 15, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Now dad-of-four Peter has opened up about the possibility of having a fifth child, and it seems that the idea is not off the table.

Speaking to Vicky Pattison on her podcast The Secret To, Peter was asked if he wants more children, to which he replied: "Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with Em going, 'Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?'"

He added: "I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know."

Vicky suggested that his uncertainty could mean he's not quite done with the baby stage. Peter told her: "Listen, us guys can wishful think all we like, right, but it's going to be up to her."

Watch this space, we say. In the meantime, Peter has got his hands full parenting his teenage children Princess and Junior.

Peter told podcast host Vicky about the rules he set for pair, revealing: "With Princess, [I was like], she's not having a boyfriend till she's 38, she's going to be a nun… then Junior is 15 all of a sudden, and I'm giving him a bit of freedom.

"Emily goes to me, 'You know you can't treat him differently from how you're going to treat Princess? You've got to treat her the same, so whatever rules you set for him at 15.'

"So I sat there and I thought hmm. So I made some rules that were a bit tougher on him, but actually I'm so glad I did it because now that Princess is 15 I've got those exact rules. It's awesome!"

"I said, 'Listen, if you have a boyfriend or girlfriend in the house, you are staying downstairs and those doors are open. There's no going upstairs!' I say, 'Don't say I didn't do that to Junior, that was exactly what I did to Junior.' He was like, 'Dad, why?' and I'm like, 'It's the rules, just go with it.'

When asked how he keeps his children so grounded, Peter replied: "I'm really strict with manners. It is the one thing I'm so strict on. I literally drive them crazy."

Vicky Pattison: The Secret To is available to listen to on Acast and all major podcast platforms. New episodes are released every Thursday.