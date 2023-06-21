Peter Andre's sweetest blended family moments with wife Emily – best photos

Peter Andre is best-known for his chart-topping singles including the likes of 'Mysterious Girl' and 'Flava'.

Away from his musical career and TV appearances, Peter, 50, is a doting dad to four children. He shares Junior, 18, and Princess, 15, with his ex-wife Katie Price, whilst he shares Theo and Amelia with his current wife Emily.

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Peter's sweetest blended family moments. Keep scrolling for all their precious photos…

© Instagram Peter and Emily looked radiant with their children

Back in February 2022, Peter, Emily, Princess, Junior, Theo and Amelia enjoyed a blissful family ski trip. The blended family looked the picture of unity as they posed for a handful of sun-soaked snaps in their winter snow gear.

Doting dad Peter was quick to pay tribute to his brood, captioning his photos: "What an incredible week skiing with the family. Just to warn you I will post loads of Instagram pics in the coming days [laughing face emoji] massive thank you to @crystalholidays for organising unforgettable things for us including snowmobiling and riding beautiful horses in the snow".

© Instagram The brood tucked into a yummy dinner

On Valentine's Day last year, Peter celebrated the romantic holiday with his wife Emily and their blended brood. The family unit opted to spread the love with a cosy meal out complete with plates of delicious-looking pasta. In his caption, Peter sweetly penned: "My perfect Valentine's evening," followed by a black heart emoji.

© Instagram Peter and Emily appeared in high spirits

To mark Emily's birthday, Peter whisked his family away to sunny Cyprus in August 2022. The pop sensation documented their trip and shared a carousel of gorgeous family photos featuring Peter's lookalike son, Junior, Katie Price's carbon copy, Princess, and Emily and Peter's two children, Theo, six, and Amelia, nine.

© Instagram Peter and his brood on Christmas Day

In December last year, the Andre family well and truly got into the festive spirit! On Christmas Day, Peter sparked a sweet fan reaction when he shared a joyous family selfie giving centre stage to their merry Christmas jumpers. Theo and Amelia were snapped looking particularly sweet, armed with their bright red Elves on the Shelf.

"I'm the happiest dad/ husband alive this morning. Merry Christmas everyone," Peter gushed in his tribute.

© Instagram The family jetted off to Dubai

Peter marked his milestone 50th birthday with a lavish family trip to Dubai. During their stay, the family-of-six stayed at the unique and luxurious 5-star Anantara World Islands Dubai resort, as well as the Royal Atlantis.

The close-knit family evidently had the time of their lives, opting to document their travels with a stunning photograph of themselves basking in the golden light of the setting sun. And their matching poses are totally heartwarming.

© Instagram Emily and Princess share a close bond

Emily and Princess enjoyed a precious bonding moment earlier this year when they attended a Pretty Little Thing press event. The duo appeared in high spirits as they posed for a joyous selfie.

"We had such a great time this week at the @prettylittlething event, such a fun evening," Emily captioned the photos.

Her followers were quick to praise their bond, with many branding Emily a "brilliant" role model for Princess. "You and Princess look amazing together," replied one, while a second gushed: "I adore my stepdaughter. It's a special kind of relationship when it works well. Looks like you've got it nailed."