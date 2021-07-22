Sarah Ferguson's symbolic wedding gift to Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank paid a heartfelt tribute to her family on their royal wedding day in 2018.

As a wedding gift, Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York gave her soon-to-be son-in-law a tie pin that featured the white rose of York, which stood out against his pale blue patterned tie.

It came complete with the same pink padparadscha sapphire as the royal's engagement ring, and the groom's brother and best man Thomas Brooksbank also wore the same pin.

Princess Eugenie and Jack got married on 12 October 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor nine months after announcing their engagement.

The Queen's granddaughter was given an engagement ring that resembles a flower. With a pink/orange stone in the middle surrounded by diamonds, it is similar in shape and style to her mother Sarah's Burmese ruby and diamond ring from Prince Andrew.

Jack Brooksbank's tie pin featured the white rose of York

Speaking about Eugenie's ring, which contains the rarest of all sapphires, the Natural Sapphire Company previously said: "Nothing brings to mind blooming flowers like padparadscha sapphires. Named after the colour of a Lotus blossom, the pinkish orange glow of these stones are hypnotising."

Jack wasn't the only one to sport a sentimental outfit on their wedding day. The royal bride also wore a stunning Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara that was borrowed from the Queen and perfectly matched her diamond and emerald drop earrings that were a gift from her husband.

Princess Eugenie's wedding ring features a padparadscha sapphire

Speaking about her exquisite headpiece when it went on display at a Windsor Castle exhibition, Eugenie said: "It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband."

Eugenie's jewellery looked beautiful paired with her white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years.

