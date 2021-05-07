Princess Beatrice's wedding dress inspired by mum Sarah Ferguson?

Princess Beatrice's intimate wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic was a far cry from the rest of the royal family's televised nuptials, but there was one aspect of her big day that may have been inspired by her mother Sarah Ferguson's wedding – her bridal dress.

SEE: 7 most expensive royal wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and more

When the Queen's granddaughter and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said 'I do' on 17 July 2020, photos show the loved-up couple emerging from All Saints Chapel in Windsor with Beatrice wearing a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell.

On loan from the Queen, the royal's wedding dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, encrusted with diamanté and finished with a geometric checkered bodice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at Princess Beatrice’s intimate wedding

She added organza sleeves to the monarch's original strappy gown to make it suitable for the Church wedding – and it certainly wasn't dissimilar to her mother's bridal dress 34 years before.

For her wedding to Prince Andrew on 23 July 1986, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, wore an embroidered ivory gown by British couturier Lindka Cierach.

MORE: Loved Princess Beatrice's puff-sleeve wedding dress? We've found some gorgeous alternatives

READ: Why Princess Beatrice has just made royal history

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress on display at Buckingham Palace

As well as the same puff sleeve detail, the royal bride's dress was embellished with symbols including anchors and waves representing Prince Andrew's sailing background, and her 17ft train which was emblazoned with the initials 'A' and 'S' in silver beads.

Sarah spoke out about her dress in her 1997 memoir My Story, describing it as, "an exquisite creation I'd lost twenty-six pounds to fit into. Lindka was a genius; I knew she could make the most flattering gown ever, and she had. It was amazingly boned, like a corset."

Sarah Ferguson wore a similar puff-sleeve embellished wedding dress in 1986

She accessorised with the York tiara, a stunning diamond headpiece believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Her daughter Beatrice, meanwhile, also borrowed her wedding tiara from the Queen, but hers was the Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara which was worn by Her Majesty on her own wedding day.

RELATED: The special connection between Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice's engagement rings