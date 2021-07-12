Princess Eugenie shares rare close-up of sentimental wedding ring from the Queen The Queen's granddaughter's wedding ring follows royal tradition

Princess Eugenie has a beautiful engagement ring not dissimilar to her mother Sarah Ferguson's, but royal fans don't often get to see her wedding ring close-up.

On Sunday, the royal gave fans a better look at her sparkling jewellery on her ring finger as she shared a video of her baby son August ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

The clip, posted to her Instagram Stories, showed the little boy dressed in a tiny England onesie as he waved his arms and legs and a smile played on his face. As Eugenie tenderly touched his tummy, she shared a peek at her left hand – complete with her wedding ring from the Queen.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie sports stunning wedding ring in adorable video of baby August

Her band was made of pure Welsh gold and sat perfectly underneath her padparadscha sapphire engagement ring.

Members of the royal family have used the gold to create their wedding bands since the Queen Mother married the Duke of York on 26 April 1923 – and most are thought to be fashioned out of the Queen's personal collection from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales.

The royal's wedding band is made out of Welsh gold

While Eugenie has worn both rings since her wedding in 2018, her husband Jack Brooksbank has followed in the footsteps of royal men such as Prince William and Prince Harry and chosen not to wear a wedding ring.

Princess Eugenie and Jack got married in St George's Chapel in Windsor followed by a reception at Royal Lodge, where her parents live. The couple said 'I do' nine months after announcing their engagement, with the Queen's granddaughter sporting a ring that resembles a flower.

Princess Eugenie on her wedding day in 2018

With a pink/orange stone in the middle surrounded by diamonds, it is similar in shape and style to her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's Burmese ruby and diamond ring.

Speaking about Eugenie's ring, which contains the rarest of all sapphires, the Natural Sapphire Company previously said: "Nothing brings to mind blooming flowers like padparadscha sapphires. Named after the colour of a Lotus blossom, the pinkish orange glow of these stones are hypnotising."

