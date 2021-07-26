Did Charles Spencer miss his daughter Kitty Spencer's wedding celebrations?

Kitty Spencer married Matthew Lewis over the weekend in a spectacular wedding that lasted three days.

The eldest daughter of Charles Spencer looked stunning as she donned five Dolce & Gabbana dresses throughout the three-day celebrations, but two special things were missing – Princess Diana's brother and the family's Spencer tiara.

Pictures have shown Kitty surrounded by her siblings, including twin sisters Eliza and Amelia, brother Louis Spencer, Lara, from Charles' marriage to Caroline Freud, and Sam Aitken, from her mother Victoria's marriage to Jonathan Aitken.

The gorgeous bride was walked down the aisle by her brothers Louis and Sam, and many have been left wondering if Charles attended the wedding after all.

Charles with Kitty when she was younger

Judging by his Twitter activity, it seems the father-of-the-bride was still at his Althorp Estate on Friday night, meaning that he wouldn't have been able to attend the nuptials as Italy requires those who enter the country to self-isolate for five days.

"Now, that's a moon," his message read ahead of the weekend, showing the stunning moon in the sky.

While the reason for the Earl's absence hasn't been made public, he did reveal last month in an interview with MSN that he was suffering from a painful shoulder injury which was affecting his freedom of movement.

Kitty alongside her siblings and mother Victoria, who is thought to have attended

The 57-year-old, who had hoped to accompany divers on an expedition that would have looked for evidence from the sinking of The White Ship, the subject of his bestselling book, shared that his doctor advised him not to undertake the dive.

He said: "It sounds like a pretty feeble excuse but it is really quite painful and unpleasant. I asked my doctor, 'Can I dive?' and he said, 'Only if you want to drown'. I decided that would be taking the authenticity of the adventure too far."