Princess Diana and more brides who have worn the Spencer tiara The family heirloom dates back to the 18th century

Lady Kitty Spencer looked beautiful on her wedding day to Michael Lewis in Rome on Saturday, wearing a dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

And while the bride did not wear a tiara for her big day, many thought she would borrow the Spencer tiara, whose most famous wearer is Lady Kitty's late aunt, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Spencer tiara has origins that are said to date back to the 18th century. The centre element was a wedding present from Lady Sarah Isabella Spencer to Cynthia, Viscountess Althorp (Diana's grandmother), when she married Albert, Viscount Althorp, the future 7th Earl Spencer, in 1919.

New additions were made by Garrard in the 1930s and created the Spencer tiara as it's known today. HELLO! takes a look at all of the brides who have worn the stunning headpiece...

Lady Sarah McCorquodale

Diana's eldest sister, Lady Sarah, wore the Spencer tiara on her wedding day to Neil McCorquodale in 1980 in Northamptonshire.

While all three of the Spencer sisters donned the jewels for their nuptials, their mother, Frances Shand Kydd, did not wear it when she married into the Spencer family in 1954.

Lady Jane Fellowes

Diana's second oldest sister, Lady Jane, also sported the tiara on her wedding day to Robert Fellowes, Baron Fellowes in 1978, who was then the assistant private secretary to the Queen.

Lady Jane on her wedding day with Princess Diana as bridesmaid

During the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Diana was a bridesmaid.

Princess Diana

While the Queen was reportedly set to loan her daughter-in-law the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara for her wedding, Diana opted to wear her family's jewels instead.

Diana wore the Spencer tiara for her marriage to Prince Charles

The Spencer tiara sparkled as she made her way down the aisle to Prince Charles on their wedding day in July 1981.

Victoria Aitken

Charles Spencer's first wife, Victoria Lockwood, wore the Spencer tiara for their nuptials in 1989.

Lady Kitty's parents, Charles and Victoria, on their wedding day

Prince Harry had a starring role as pageboy at his uncle's wedding.

Lady Celia McCorquodale

Princess Diana's niece was the last family member to have worn the Spencer tiara for her wedding to George Woodhouse in June 2018.

George and Lady Celia on their wedding day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Lady Kitty Spencer were among the wedding guests.

