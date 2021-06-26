Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes share unseen wedding photo as they celebrate double dose of family news The This Morning stars said 'I do' in 2010

Ruth Langsford has delighted her famous friends and fans alike by sharing a sweet throwback snap to her wedding to husband Eamonn Holmes to mark the couple's 11th wedding anniversary.

The TV stars tied the knot on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship and to mark the anniversary of their special day, Ruth took to Instagram to share a sweet never-before-seen snap from their wedding reception.

In the photo, the happy couple can be seen looking away from the camera, with their arms around each other as they watch their live wedding singer from the dancefloor.

Ruth looks incredible in her pearl-coloured gown designed by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso styled with a chic updo, while Eamonn wears a sharp black suit.

"Still holding on tight to each other after 25 years," Ruth captioned the photo. "11 of them married today! Happy Anniversary my darling @eamonnholmes."

Many of the couple's celebrity friends wasted no time in taking to the comment section to congratulate them on their milestone anniversary. Their This Morning co-star Dr Amir Khan gushed: "Beautiful love you both x." Comedian Alan Carr wrote: "Awww amazing!!!" alongside a red heart emoji while former Bake Off winner Candice Brown added: "Perfection."

Ruth marked the couple's 11th wedding anniversary with a sweet photo from their wedding

Fans also commented, with one writing: "Congratulations for reaching such a milestone! Here's to the next 11." Another added: "Enjoy your special day together!" and many simply wrote: "Happy anniversary."

Meanwhile, the couple have another reason to smile today as their daughter Rebecca has recently become engaged herself! Eamonn announced the exciting news by posting a sweet snap of himself, 30-year-old Rebecca and her husband-to-be, Mark, on Friday evening.

In the caption, Eamonn called his future son-in-law a "top lad" and revealed he had even sought his permission before asking for his daughter's hand in marriage.

Eamonn with daughter Rebecca and future son-in-law Mark

He wrote: "Wonderful casual family gathering tonight to celebrate my daughter Rebecca's engagement to her now fiance Mark. They are very happy as is our whole circle.

"Mark popped the question on Rebecca's birthday last week after asking me for my permission. He's a top lad who we welcome into our family with open arms."

