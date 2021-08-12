Binky Felstead's behind-the-scenes wedding video has fans saying same thing The Made in Chelsea star got married on 23 July

Binky Felstead and her fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton recently tied the knot in front of family and friends, and the former Made in Chelsea star has shared a new glimpse inside her big day.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Binky showed off her glam look as she got ready in the bedroom dressed in her silky slip wedding dress from Halfpenny London.

The TV star looked beautiful with her brunette hair in soft waves, finished with a white floral headband, as well as natural glowing makeup.

She said of her beauty look: "On my wedding day I wanted to look like the best version of me! A cold glass of champers to ease the nerves & I let @lifeofkellydawn work her magic!! We designed my makeup look together… it was all about keeping the skin natural and glowing (using @allevenbeauty) which lasted all day long!

"On my eyes I wore @chanel.beauty cream shadow and @sweedlashes individual lashes to add super natural definition to my eyes. On my lips we found the perfect shade in Pillow Talk by @ctilburymakeup. Kelly even used @allevenbeauty Colour Shield body makeup to give me a gorgeous glow, head to toe!

Binky shared an unseen look at her wedding day on Instagram

"For my hair, @cassandralusi_mua used @ghdhair to give me soft natural waves and I wore a headband by @gigiandolive_."

Binky's video made quite the impression on her Instagram followers, who rushed to share their thoughts in the comments.

"BINKY!!! YOU are a natural beauty!! You looked especially beautiful on your wedding day!" wrote one, and another added: "Such a lovely natural look." A third remarked: "How stunning is she, so simple."

The Made in Chelsea star got married at Chelsea Old Town Hall. Photo: Roberta Facchini.

The couple got married in an intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Friday 23 July, but they have plans to celebrate properly in Corfu next summer.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO!, Binky described their nuptials as "the most perfect day," while businessman Max revealed his thoughts about his beautiful bride.

He added: "Binks looked incredible. India swung the door open just before she walked down the aisle so I got a sneak peek, but I pretended I didn't."

For her bridal outfit, Binky added a floral appliqué bolero over her dress, explaining: "I went for understated, but elegant."

