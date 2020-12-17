This Morning's resident style queen Lisa Snowdon marked four years since her engagement to George Smart with a romantic Instagram post, but in the caption she made a big revelation – that she may not get married at all.

She confessed: "We haven’t officially 'tied the knot' and who knows when or even if we ever will."

The 48-year-old made the confession alongside a photograph that showed off her sparkly engagement ring.

Lisa Snowdon and George Smart got engaged four years ago

The long heartfelt message on her account read: "This day 4 years ago @i_smarticus surprised me beyond with the most gorgeous act of love and commitment. It was a Saturday morning, we were in bed in our pj’s drinking coffee and I will never forget that day for as long as I live.

"I know we haven’t officially 'tied the knot' and who knows when or even if we ever will. All I know is my life wouldn’t be the same without you in it. I love you. Grow old with me. The best is yet to be! #engaged #love #happiness."

Lisa and George's wedding plans are completely on hold

In April, the couple confirmed that they had to postpone their wedding - which was due to take place in Japan this year. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Lisa and George thought it best to celebrate with friends and family at a later date. But it turns out that having their wedding dreams dashed wasn't all bad as Lisa is clearly just as loved up as ever.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine Lisa spoke about her love for George. She said: "He's such a positive person, but especially in a year like this, when life has often felt so challenging, scary and strange, he’s got this incredible hope and enthusiasm that is such a terrific energy to be around." She added: "He's gorgeous, he's fun and I love that we're a team."

