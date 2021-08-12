Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding cake is in her music video from 21 years ago It’s identical!

Gwen Stefani was glowing as she said ‘I do’ to Blake Shelton in July, and gave him a kiss at their reception next to a stunning wedding cake. And it turns out it’s nearly identical to a cake we’ve seen before.

The Hollaback Girl singer pointed out the similarities in a split photo she shared in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, which showed a photo of her sitting in the midst of white tiered wedding cakes in a pink wig and a white wedding dress for her Simple Kind of Life music video.

In the other photo, Gwen and Blake embrace each other near their wedding cake, with the No Doubt singer looking gorgeous in her Vera Wang white gown. And it looked exactly the same as the one in the video.

The wedding cakes are identical!

“Simple Kind of Life Music Video 2000”, the top photo was captioned. “Gwen and Blake’s wedding 2021,” a caption on the bottom photo read. While Gwen didn’t specifically say that it was the exact same wedding cake, it’s clear she drew some inspiration from it. Who knew?!

Before making that surprising connection, the superstar singer revealed that Vera Wang had preserved her bridal gowns, and sent them to their home along with a gorgeous display of white roses, which left Blake feeling a little overshadowed.

Gwen filmed her new husband clutching a small bunch of hand-picked flowers and he spoke to the camera to say: "I'm standing here like an idiot as you told me to go get some flowers for a vase for dinner and then I walk in and see this…"

The camera then pans across to the pristine display of roses sent by Vera for the newlyweds, which made his blooms look rather small in comparison.

The delivery also came with a heartfelt card with a message from Vera, saying it was a "true pleasure" to dress Gwen twice on the day.

Gwen has been reunited with her bridal gowns

When the couple married, the music star wore a breathtaking white, strapless, multi-layered tulle ball gown wedding dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction". Later, the singer switched out to a party frock which was also meticulously crafted by Vera's team.

The Instagram Stories update also included a shot of two large white boxes, containing Gwen's stunning gowns, cleaned and preserved for her to cherish forever.

The couple said "I do" at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, and Blake is said to have created a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding by building a chapel on his estate. Us Weekly reported the chapel, which he built largely himself, is "a tribute to their love". So sweet!

