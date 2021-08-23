Why Wendy Williams wears her engagement ring a year after divorce Wendy and Kevin Hunter are officially divorced

Wendy Williams officially divorced from her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, in 2020 but the talk show host has been seen wearing her engagement ring since.

SEE: Wendy Williams' $15k-a-month home after split from husband is so boujee

Earlier this year, during The Wendy Williams Show, the star revealed that she does still have her engagement ring and she decided to put it back on for the world to see – but this time all the diamonds had been removed!

"No, love don't live here anymore," she candidly said to cameras. "Look this is my original ring. Every diamond is gutted out, and I thought I would wear it for a funny, funny haha."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Wendy Williams opens up about ex-husband's affairs

The star then went on to reveal what happens to the ring when it isn't on her finger as a joke.

"What I actually do with this in the house is it hangs from a [lanyard] and the cats kick it around. And so, this morning I saw this and I said I'm going to wear it for a funny haha."

MORE: Wendy Williams reveals real reason behind 11kg weight loss

READ: Wendy Williams gets candid about ex-husband Kevin Hunter's affair with 'side girl'

The huge engagement ring before the diamonds were removed

The ring used to have a large, brilliant cut central diamond and lots of other smaller pavé diamonds in rows around it, and now the piece is barely recognisable.

Since the separation, the star lives in an apartment in New York City. According to Velvet Ropes, the Wendy Williams Show host moved into the rental home in Manhattan's Financial District, and is paying $15,000 per month.

The pair were married for 20 years

It features two storeys and three bedrooms, with 20-foot ceilings, three bathrooms, a laundry room, a walk-in closet and views of the Hudson River.

Wendy isn't afraid to showcase it in all its glory on her Instagram feed – and the place is just as boujee as you'd expect! Think a bronze Buddha TV stand, lots of leopard print and copious amounts of gilded features.

The chat show host has had relationships since

Kevin and Wendy got married in 1997 and they have a son together, Kevin Jr. It was Wendy who filed for divorce in 2019, and it was finalised in 2020.

Since the split, Wendy has been linked to Mike Esterman and also a mystery man who appeared on her Instagram, where she referred to him as her "boyfriend".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.