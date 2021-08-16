10 most popular engagement ring cuts revealed – and some are royal Her Majesty and Meghan Markle's diamonds made the cut

Of all pieces of jewellery you ever own, an engagement ring tends to be the one that takes the most thought and research – especially since most people wear it for life. So what cut should you choose?

It's a big question, but Ramsdens Jewellery have turned to Instagram to find out the most popular engagement ring cuts, according to the number of hashtagged posts. From Meghan Markle to Victoria Beckham, take a look at the top 10 favourite diamond cuts on Instagram to get inspiration...

10. Heart (33,089 total posts)

Lady Gaga's engagement ring from Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj are among the celebrities who have owned heart cut engagement rings, which (as you'd expect) are the ultimate symbol of love thanks to their heart shape.

9. Asscher (40,207 total posts)

Pippa Middleton owns a stunning asscher diamond

Asscher diamonds, also known as a square emerald cut, gained popularity in the 1920s but continue to be a go-to for brides today - just look at Pippa Middleton's £250,000 design for proof.

According to Ramsdens Jewellery, the rounded square shape can be more expensive than some other cuts.

8. Marquise (69,076 total posts)

Catherine Zeta-Jones' engagement ring from Michael Douglas

Gaining almost 30k more posts is the marquise cut, which is a very flattering shape featuring a narrow stone with a point at each end.

When Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas got engaged in 1999, he proposed with a vintage 10-carat side-set marquise diamond ring estimated to be worth an eye-watering £310,000 to £335,000. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham's first engagement ring from David was a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band.

7. Radiant (76,325 total posts)

Jennifer Lopez was given a pink radiant-cut diamond by Ben Affleck

Similar to emerald cut diamonds, rectangular radiant stones are a brilliant diamond cut with plenty of facets. With its sparkling features, we're not surprised it has been worn by celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, who was given a six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond by Ben Affleck in 2002.

6. Pear (91,550 total posts)

Kaley Cuoco's husband Karl Cook showed off her sparkling ring

One of the most easily recognisable rings is the pear cut, also known as the teardrop or pendeloque cut. As well as Cardi B's 8-carat diamond with a pink diamond halo, estimated to cost $500,000, Emily Ratajkowski and Kaley Cuoco have also received stunning pear-shaped diamonds from their loved ones.

5. Oval (161,752 total posts)

Jennifer Aniston's ring from Justin Theroux

Oval diamonds are less traditional but more flattering than a round diamond and are supposedly best suited to trilogy rings. If you're not already sold on the breathtaking cut, then Blake Lively and Jennifer Aniston's beautiful diamonds should convince you it's one to consider.

4. Round (191,558 total posts)

Her Majesty's round engagement ring

Round diamonds are among the most expensive that money can buy, according to the research. So who owns one? As well as Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis, Queen Elizabeth II also has this timeless cut, with the monarch's ring made from diamonds handed down from the Duke of Edinburgh's mother.

3. Cushion (195,446 total posts)

The Duchess of Sussex's trilogy engagement ring from Prince Harry

Another favourite among the royals is the cushion cut, which Meghan Markle owns. Her trilogy ring was composed of a cushion-shaped diamond from Botswana flanked by two side stones from Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

This style is square and perfectly symmetrical with rounded edges, and they are known for their sparkle.

2. Princess (204,389 total posts)

Penny Lancaster sporting her sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring

Known for their geometric, square shape, princess cuts tend to look bigger than round diamonds of the same carat.

Rod Stewart presented Penny Lancaster with a sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring set on a platinum band studded with smaller diamonds when he proposed.

1. Emerald (342,575 total posts)

One of Victoria Beckham's engagement rings

The clear winner is the emerald cut diamond! Rectangular and strong, the emerald cut is presumably so popular because of its clarity and purity – so we're not surprised by Beyoncé's 24-carat diamond, and Gwen Stefani's large rock estimated to be worth $500,000.

Several of Victoria Beckham's whopping fourteen rings are also emerald cut, including one diamond with side baguettes she was pictured wearing in 2003, and another yellow diamond set in a yellow gold pave band she was often spotted with in 2006.

