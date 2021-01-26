Wendy Williams gets candid about ex-husband Kevin Hunter's affair with 'side girl' The couple were together for 25 years

Wendy Williams has opened up about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's affairs, calling the man she was married to for nearly 22 years a "serial cheat". The TV host admitted that she actually knew about Kevin's "side girl" since the affair started 15 years ago.

Wendy, who shares a 20-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. with her ex, spoke about her "year from hell" on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. The breakdown of her marriage is the focus of her new documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess!, which is out on Saturday.

"We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years," she said. "I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years.

WATCH: Wendy Williams admits she knew about her ex-husband's affair for 15 years

"And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat. The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest."

Wendy and TV producer Kevin split in 2019, the same year that Kevin welcomed a daughter with his massage therapist girlfriend, Sharina Hudson.

The couple were married for nearly 22 years

Speaking about how Kevin changed over the course of their marriage, Wendy added: "He, the more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became, he used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extra marital affairs."

As well as her upcoming documentary, Wendy will also take centre stage in Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, which is also out this week. Despite her recent hardship, the TV star is adamant she is living the best years of her life now.

"The life that I'm living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that," she said during a press conference. "I like who I am, so I have no regrets. If anything, I'm extremely happy that I'm still relevant enough that I'm able to come through some pretty kick behind double doors and say. 'How you doing?' and still be young, fun, and pop culture relevant."

