Binky Felstead's giant engagement ring is just like Pippa Middleton's Made in Chelsea star Binky has the most stunning ring

Just seven weeks after welcoming their first son together, Binky Felstead married her fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton in an intimate London ceremony. We should have known it would be truly stunning, judging on the gorgeous ring that Max presented the Made in Chelsea star with when he proposed.

The huge piece of bling is an unusual octagonal design with one large gem in the centre and plenty of sparkling stones around the edge. The vintage-style ring is reminiscent of the art deco era, and it suits Binky's chic fashion sense.

While the striking ring may be unique in its look, it is actually extremely similar to the one Pippa Middleton received from her partner James Matthews when he popped the question in the Lake District.

Kate Middleton's sister has a very large angular ring with a similar set-up of one central gem and smaller pavé diamonds around it.

Binky Felstead has a massive engagement ring

When Binky announced her happy engagement news, she revealed that her daughter India even played a part in the proposal.

The doting mum wrote: "The easiest 'Yes' EVER! On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him. I love you Max - you bring out the best in me. I'm so lucky [red heart emoji]."

Binky's ring is so similar to Pippa Middleton's

The couple have shared photos and memories from their special day exclusively with HELLO!, with Binky saying: "It was the most perfect day." Going on to explain that after their civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Friday 23 July, they partied back at their family home.

"We had music on, we danced and sang in the garden, and we had India's favourite dance teacher come and entertain the kids. It couldn't have gone any better," Binky tells us.

Binky and Max have shared their wedding with HELLO!

They are planning a more lavish celebration for next year though, Max revealed: "We've hired a big boat to sail around the coves [in Corfu], go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach. We've rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we've hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing."

