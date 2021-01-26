Wendy Williams' $15k-a-month home after split from husband is so boujee The talk show host now lives in NYC

Wendy Williams lives in an apartment in New York City after splitting from her husband of over 20 years, Kevin Hunter, in 2019. According to Velvet Ropes, the Wendy Williams Show host moved into the rental home in Manhattan's Financial District, and is paying $15,000 per month.

It features two storeys and three bedrooms, with 20-foot ceilings, three bathrooms, a laundry room, a walk-in closet and views of the Hudson River. The star has shared several photos since living there, and it is the definition of boujee. Take a look.

WATCH: Wendy Williams films inside beautiful NYC home

Wendy Williams' living room

Wendy shared a photo of her living room shortly after moving in. It is decorated with black walls and white wooden flooring, while Wendy has added character via bold furniture including a button-back cobalt blue armchair and an enormous multi-coloured painting. She has also arranged various contrasting ornaments and vases on a retro mirrored unit beneath the TV.

A photo of one of her pet cats revealed that there is also a pale blue leather Chesterfield sofa in the space, which Wendy has dressed with lilac fluffy cushions, and a red and gold baroque print throw.

Wendy Williams' bedroom

The moody black walls continue in Wendy's bedroom, where she has showcased several different photos in metallic frames. She has a television positioned on top of a bronze Buddha ornament in one corner, and a mirrored chest of drawers for storage.

Her bed has a velvet brown headboard, and is dressed in a combination of leopard, baroque and floral print linen.

Wendy Williams' kitchen

Wendy's kitchen is fitted with wooden cupboards and silver handles, black quartz worktops and backsplash panels and white wooden flooring. It also has a peninsula island where Wendy has lined wooden stools with black leather seats and bronze baroque detailing.

Wendy gave a look at another angle of the kitchen when she filmed a video, showing that it is open-plan with her living room. She has more retro ornaments on display, as well as house plants seen behind her.

Wendy previously unveiled a glimpse inside her fridge-freezer. It is a double door style with plastic drawers and white interiors.

She has also revealed her water fridge, with wooden shelves, alongside a pull-out cupboard where she keeps snacks.

Wendy Williams' bathroom

Wendy shared a photo of her bathroom and called it her "sanctuary". It is designed with white tiles on the walls and a rigged glass wall divider. There is also a large house plant.

