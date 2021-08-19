Sophia Bush's $150k diamond engagement ring has Meghan Markle vibes The One Tree Hill star got engaged in Lake Como

One week after Sophia Bush announced her engagement to Grant Hughes, the One Tree Hill star has finally given fans a better look at her sparkling ring – which has been valued at a cool $150,000.

The actress, 39, and her fiancé posed for a picture in the swimming pool, with Sophia wearing a red swimsuit and white heart sunglasses while Grant gave her a kiss on the cheek.

She accessorised with delicate bracelets, but the one item of jewellery that caught everyone's attention was the rock on her ring finger.

As she rested her hand on the edge of the pool, Sophia showed off a thin gold band with an eye-catching square-cut diamond in the middle.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, explained: "Sophia's engagement ring is truly exquisite, just like her proposal in Italy. Her ring showcases a massive square-cut diamond that appears to be at least 4 or 5 carats. I'd estimate the value to be $150,000, depending on the quality of the stone.

The One Tree Hill star showed off her sparkling engagement ring

"The diamond is likely a cushion cut, princess cut, or radiant cut. Her ring looks to be a two-toned ring, made of white gold and either yellow gold or rose gold."

It is not too dissimilar to the Duchess of Sussex's original gold trilogy ring from Prince Harry, which consisted of a large cushion-cut square diamond from Botswana, flanked on either side by two smaller jewels from his late mother's personal collection.

The Duchess of Sussex changed her engagement ring from Prince Harry

However, Meghan has since replaced the yellow gold band with a delicate diamond-studded band.

Sophia captioned the latest photo: "Leaning into this happiness," and it wasn't long before her followers flooded the comments with well-wishes. "So happy for you both!!! Congratulations!!! That looks like an engagement ring to me," wrote one, and another remarked: "That [diamond] tho."

The couple got engaged in Lake Como

The couple got engaged earlier in August on a boat in Lake Como, with Sophia announcing the news by sharing a picture of the romantic moment. The Chicago PD star wore a brown dress as she looked down at her hand while her beau kneeled in front of her, moments after popping the question.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES.

"Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts," Sophia wrote.

