12 funny unearthed royal wedding photos that weren't meant to be seen Look back at the lesser-known royal wedding snaps...

Not even a meticulously planned royal wedding goes by without a hitch! From Meghan Markle getting the giggles to the Queen's deadpan face and the young bridal party stealing the spotlight, take a look back at all the most relatable snaps from the royal family's nuptials – they're sure to brighten up your day.

1. Princess Charlotte sticks her tongue out

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle in 2018, Princess Charlotte was caught sticking her tongue out in the car. She behaved impeccably throughout the service, but every three-year-old has their moments.

2. Princess Charlotte strikes a pose

Princess Charlotte was also seen striking a pose with her leg up at the wedding. We only wish Kate had joined her.

3. The Queen enjoys herself

Taken out of context, the Queen looked decidedly bored at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, we're sure she wasn't.

4. Prince William and Kate Middleton's bridesmaid shows her disdain

When Prince William and Kate Middleton kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on 29 April 2011, bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem was seen covering her ears. Like, was all the clapping really necessary?

5. Prince Harry pulls a face

Prince Harry seemed to be keeping his grandmother the Queen entertained with some interesting facial expressions during the wedding of his father Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Either that, or he wasn't keen on the canapes.

6. Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's bridesmaids show their boredom

The bridesmaids of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston had had quite enough following the ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They just needed a moment.

7. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's page boy struggles with his hat

A page boy at Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York's wedding in 1986 seemed to be struggling with how to wear his hat. Or maybe he fancied a game of peekaboo as Sarah walked down the aisle.

8. Prince William and Kate Middleton's page boy left in the dark

You know when you laugh at your own jokes that no-one else finds funny? Looks like that's what happened to this page boy at Kate Middleton and Prince William's big day.

9. Crown Prince Felipe de Borbon and Letizia Ortiz's page boy takes a break

As Crown Prince Felipe de Borbon and his bride Letizia Ortiz prepared to say 'I do' in 2004, a page boy found the perfect spot to watch on: lying on the altar next to Queen Sofia. The look of joy says it all.

10. Meghan Markle gets the giggles

Meghan and Harry shared an inside joke on their wedding day, and apparently Meghan couldn’t quite control herself. Everything is funnier when you're not allowed to laugh, right?

11. Sarah Ferguson gets excited

Sarah Ferguson's faces as she arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding quickly became a meme sensation. We're not entirely sure what she's pointing at here, but the expression gets us every time.

12. Sophie Wessex styles out her laughter

Sophie Wessex couldn't quite keep a straight face when Kate's dress had a moment at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. She styled it out well with a look of concern.

