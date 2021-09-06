Why the Queen was forced to reshoot her wedding photos on honeymoon Her Majesty married Prince Philip in 1947

The Queen and Prince Philip tied the knot on 20 November 1947 with the world watching, and looking at their stunning wedding photographs you would be none the wiser that all of the pictures need to be taken again many days later.

The unusual wedding reshoot was called for because the monarch's bouquet was misplaced on the big day, meaning she had no professional photographs with the flowers in hand.

Sterling Henry Nahum was the photographer tasked with capturing the iconic shots and he had to attend The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace once again to ensure they had the perfect shot.

The royal couple had to have their honeymoon interrupted in order to pose for the second lot of images, and at some point during their private trips to Broadlands and Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.

The official wedding photographs were taken many days later

Speaking in the ITV documentary Invitation to the Royal Wedding, the royal wedding florist David Longman revealed all. He said: "In the middle of their honeymoon they had to get dressed up again in their wedding clothes and my father had to provide another bouquet for those photos."

The Queen before the bouquet was misplaced

This mistake has now changed the protocol at royal weddings forever, and now every bride has two identical bouquets just in case one gets mislaid.

The Queen and Prince Phillip said 'I do' at Westminster Abbey – the same venue where Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011 and then they made their way to Buckingham Palace to stand and wave to their adoring fans from the iconic balcony.

Crowds gathered to see the newyweds

Another mishap that occurred on Her Majesty's big day was that her precious tiara dramatically snapped. On the morning of the royal wedding, the frame of the gem broke on the Queen's diamond fringe tiara, and it had to be quickly repaired before the wedding photographs took place.

