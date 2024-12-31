Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal honeymoon destinations revealed: Where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more holidayed as newlyweds
Subscribe
Royal honeymoon destinations revealed: Where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more holidayed as newlyweds
Royal honeymoon destinations revealed© Getty,Alamy

Royal honeymoon destinations revealed: Where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more holidayed as newlyweds

Find out where the Prince and Princess of Wales went after they wed

HELLO!
Lifestyle Features Editor
Senior Features Writer
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Royal weddings are always grand spectacles that the public has adored witnessing over the years.

From Prince William and Kate's beautifully traditional ceremony at Westminster Abbey to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spectacular and star-studded nuptials at St George's Cathedral, it's safe to say the royal family doesn't hold back when it comes to a wedding.

Once the registry has been signed and the partying comes to an end, it's time for the newlyweds to head off on their honeymoon, however, the details of royal honeymoons are far less public than the ceremonies.

WATCH: Most expensive royal weddings of all time - who takes top spot?

So where have the royals honeymooned over the years? 

MORE: Biggest royal moments from 2024 - from King Charles and Princess Kate's health crises to society weddings 

Click through the gallery to find out...

1/11

Beatrice and Edoardo in Paris, 2019© Getty

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal wedding was held in the midst of a pandemic, so unlike other royals, they had a very low-key ceremony.

The couple tied the knot in front of close family members on Friday 17 July and, according to reports, their honeymoon was somewhat altered, too.

Shortly after they became husband and wife, international travel opened up a bit more, with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office updating its global advisory against "all but essential" travel.

It was then revealed that they had travelled to the South of France for a mini-break to celebrate becoming a married couple. 

2/11

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex depart following their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphries - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© WPA Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept the exact location of their honeymoon a secret following the royal wedding in May 2018. 

Although the couple were rumoured to have visited Namibia, Prince Harry confirmed that they didn't visit the African nation following their nuptials.

However, in his memoir, Spare, he did share some insight, explaining that he and his new bride spent 10 days in the Mediterranean. 

"Our honeymoon a closely guarded secret. We left London in a car disguised as a removals van, the windows covered with cardboard, and went to the Mediterranean for ten days. Glorious to be away, on the sea, in the sun."

Not all went to plan, though. "But we were also sick. The build-up to the wedding had worn us down."

3/11

Eugenie and Jack leaving chapel after their wedding© Getty

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

There were many potential honeymoon destinations Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were predicted to enjoy, from Nicaragua where they got engaged to Verbier in Switzerland where they met. 

Although the exact location they chose has remained unknown, the mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson suggested they returned home immediately after their royal wedding in October 2018.

"The Sunday after the wedding, I said to Eugenie and Jack: 'Do you want to stay somewhere special?' No. They wanted to stay at Royal Lodge," she told the Daily Mail

"So the night before their honeymoon, the whole family were eating pizza together in the kitchen." 

4/11

2 Prince William Kate honeymoon Seychelles© Photo: iStock

Prince William and Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Seychelles for an idyllic honeymoon following their wedding in April 2011. 

Prince William and Kate stayed on North Island, an exclusive island resort that costs around £5,000 a night and would have offered them complete peace and privacy.

MORE: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton's exotic honeymoon broke tradition

5/11

3 Zara Mike Tindall Cyprus© Photo: iStock

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike enjoyed a break in Cyprus following their wedding in 2011. 

The couple were forced to postpone their honeymoon for three months due to their respective sporting careers, but made up for lost time by enjoying a luxury trip to the five-star Columbia Beach resort near Limassol.

6/11

5 Prince Charles Camilla Greek island© Photo: iStock

King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were at the time known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, enjoyed a low-key break to Birkhall Lodge on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland after tying the knot in 2005. 

Shortly after, they followed this up with a Greek island-hopping cruise. 

7/11

6 Prince Edward honeymoon Balmoral© Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex didn't travel too far for their honeymoon after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor; the royal couple stayed local with a nine-day break at Birkhall Lodge in Scotland.

8/11

7 Prince Andrew Sarah Ferguson Azores© Photo: iStock

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

The Duke of York and then-wife Sarah Ferguson boarded a private yacht to the small archipelago, the Azores Islands, near Portugal, after their wedding in 1986. 

For the second part of their honeymoon, they spent five days on the Britannia crossing the Atlantic.

9/11

8 Prince Charles Princess Diana Royal Yacht Britannia© Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales enjoyed a three-month honeymoon after their wedding in 1981, starting with a break at the Broadlands estate, followed by a cruise on the royal yacht Britannia through Egypt and the Greek Islands. 

The trip concluded with some time in Balmoral.

10/11

9 Princess Anne Captain Phillips honeymoon© Photo: iStock

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips also honeymooned on the royal yacht Britannia, travelling across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans to visit the Caribbean and Galapagos Islands.

11/11

10 The Queen Prince Philip Balmoral© Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Her Late Majesty Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip also enjoyed a low-key honeymoon, heading to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate with her corgi dog, Susan. 

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More