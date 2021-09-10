Why Joel Dommett and wife Hannah's NTAs appearance was extra special The I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter was the NTAs 2021 host

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper looked very loved-up as they walked the red carpet at London's O2 Arena ahead of the National Television Awards 2021 on Thursday night.

Not only did the star-studded event mark an important evening for the comedian, who acted as host, but it also happened to fall on the couple's wedding anniversary – so they had another reason to celebrate.

It may not have been a traditional way to celebrate two years of marriage, but it certainly was a memorable occasion with the likes of Davina McCall sending her congratulations to the couple ahead of the NTAs.

Joel looked dapper in a black suit, matching bow tie and white shirt, while his wife stunned in a plunging beige polka dot gown with her curly blonde hair styled into an up do.

The couple attended the NTAs on Thursday night

Earlier in the day, they both shared heartfelt tributes to one another on Instagram alongside throwback photos of their big day. Joel's snap showed the couple strolling hand-in-hand next to the sea at sunset, and he wrote: "Happy 2nd Wedding anniversary to ussss! Bit cheesy - but I don’t think I really understood weddings properly until the pandemic hit.

Joel marked their second wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post

"Looking back on that day is the best. We are all together, all healthy, all laughing and all ABROAD! Things we all took for granted back then. It’s a bookmark in my life ill never forget. Love you @hannah_cooper_."

Hannah's post, meanwhile, showed the newlyweds cutting their wedding cake and posing for a photo on the hood of a white Jeep. She added: "I would usually write a witty caption here about the ball and chain aka. @joeldommett but I actually just want to say I really *insert swear word* love you."

They got married in Mykonos in 2019

The I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter and his wife tied the knot in a stunning beach ceremony in Mykonos on 9 September 2019, after announcing their engagement in December 2017.

Hannah looked sensational in a gorgeous full-length, white, off-shoulder dress with a deep sweetheart neckline and intricate embroidery all over. Her hair was worn down in loose waves and her makeup kept beautifully minimal and sun-kissed. Joel opted for a midnight blue suit, which he kept beach-worthy with a T-shirt and some classic white trainers.

