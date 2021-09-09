Exclusive: Jessica Wright marries William Lee-Kemp in idyllic Spanish ceremony

Jessica Wright is officially married! The 35-year-old beauty tied the knot with William Lee-Kemp in Majorca surrounded by her friends and family, including brother Mark Wright and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan.

A representative for the star exclusively confirmed to HELLO! that the couple had wed on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of her big day, Jess admitted that a wedding abroad was always a dream of theirs and nothing was going to stop them.

Jess' wedding planning hasn't been without stress, however, given that it has taken place amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the same interview, Jess admitted: "I really feel for all brides out there. Every day, we have been back and forth trying to decide what to do – I've been driving myself insane with it."

Jess also opened up about her businessman partner Will. "I am very lucky to have him and we have an amazing bond," she said. "We are more of a team than ever before. If any year is testament to the strength of a relationship, it is this year in lockdown. I can't wait for us to be husband and wife."

Jessica and William Lee-Kemp are now married!

The bridal party has been on the island for a while in the lead up to the wedding, enjoying boat trips and sun-drenched evenings. Jess was also treated to an abroad hen do, celebrating in style in Ibiza.

The bride tribe pulled out all the stops with incredible outfits for the then bride-to-be as well as matching luggage and a bejewelled hat for Jess.

Jess' mother Carol Wright's Instagram also revealed that her pals forced her to wear nothing but a fringed bodysuit through the airport!

Many stars were quick to wish Jess well on her celebratory trip with Helen Flanagan writing: "Ahhhhhh have the best time angel x" and Denise Van Outen commenting: "Have an amazing time Jess [love heart emoji]."

The full wedding album will be published exclusively in a future issue of HELLO!.

