Why Rebecca Adlington and Andy Parsons' second honeymoon will be extra special The couple are having two honeymoons

After their surprise wedding, Rebecca Adlington and Andy Parsons enjoyed a "mini moon" in the UK, but they also have a very special second honeymoon planned.

MORE: Rebecca Adlington reveals 'playful' engagement and wedding rings after surprise nuptials

The couple grinned as they showed off their new wedding rings for the camera, posing outside Grantley Hall in the Yorkshire Dales. The majestic five-star hotel and its manicured lawns could be seen in the background of the first snap, while the Olympian and her husband revealed the interior is just as regal, with the hallway featuring ornate gold mirrors and sweeping stairs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington shares tour inside luxurious honeymoon suite

Rebecca captioned the post: "Our little mini moon. After the wedding we went to @grantleyhall_ for 2 nights. What a place. Incredible. The food, spa, hotel, staff… everything was amazing. We had the best time and was the perfect way to relax after the wedding weekend! #minimoon #wedding #grantleyhall @andrewparsons5."

SEE: 8 celebrities who met their partners online: From Rebecca Adlington to Joe Jonas

READ: Princess Eugenie's favourite high street brand has a stunning wedding dress collection

In a TikTok video shared to her Instagram Stories, Rebecca gave fans a tour inside their accommodation in The Royal Suite, adding: "We felt like we were staying in the oval office."

Rebecca and Andrew enjoyed a mini honeymoon at Grantley Hall

But that's not the only trip they have planned – the couple are also looking forward to taking their first international holiday as a family of four. Rebecca and Andy recently welcomed their first child together, a five-month-old son called Alby, and she also shares daughter Summer with her ex-husband Harry Needs.

Sharing a picturesque ocean photo and tagging TUI, the doting mum-of-two wrote: "We've booked our honeymoon/first family holiday as a 4!!! Can't wait. So much to look forward to."

They stayed in The Royal Suite at the five-star hotel

She has not revealed their destination, but judging by the sun-soaked picture, we have no doubt it will be a beautiful holiday.

Rebecca has ensured her six-year-old daughter was a big part of her wedding day, which took place on Saturday 28 August at Cheshire's Scarlet Hall.

The couple are planning an international honeymoon with Alby and Summer

Wearing a bespoke wedding dress by Turkish designer Zeynep Kartal, the bride was walked down the aisle on the arm of her father Steve and accompanied by her daughter Summer.

"Then I saw Summer coming down the aisle with Jo and then Albie being carried by Tom and that really got me. So when Becky started walking towards me with her dad, I just lost it. She had the most beautiful smile on her face. She looked incredible," Andy told HELLO!.

RELATED: The Queen and Prince Philip weren't alone on honeymoon

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.