5 most popular royal wedding flowers – including Princess Diana's

From autumnal bouquets such as Princess Eugenie's to classic white flowers like Princess Diana's, royal brides have chosen very different floral bouquets for their weddings. However, there are some flowers that are traditionally included, such as myrtle.

So which flowers are the most popular? New research from Flowercard has taken a look at what royal ladies have chosen for their big days. Keep scrolling to take inspiration from the likes of the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge…

1. Myrtle

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a white bouquet including myrtle

Myrtle isn't a flower that immediately springs to mind when you think of a bridal bouquet, but it has actually appeared in 15 royal weddings according to the research. The tradition was started by Queen Victoria who planted the myrtle from her own bouquet – and sprigs from the plant have been used over the years by the likes of Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton.

The latter had a beautiful bouquet designed by Shane Connolly when she married Prince William, and each flower was symbolic: lilies, for the return of happiness; hyacinths, for steady love; ivy, for fidelity and friendship; and myrtle, the emblem of matrimony.

Meanwhile, Beatrice carried a bouquet of trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o’hara garden roses, pink wax flower, baby pink astilbe, and, in keeping with royal tradition, sprigs of myrtle.

2. Lily of the Valley

Princess Eugenie's stunning autumnal flowers

A whopping nine royal wedding bouquets featured lily of the valley, making the white woodland flowering plant the second most popular among the royal ladies – not surprising since the flower symbolises happiness. It has been used by the Queen Mother, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie and more.

As well as lily of the valley, Princess Eugenie's wedding bouquet, created by celebrity florist Rob van Helden, featured white spray roses, trailing iris and ivy – believed to be a homage to her and Jack Brooksbank's home Ivy Cottage.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's wedding bouquet, made by florist Philippa Craddock, comprised of scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, as well as Forget-Me-Nots that were hand-picked by Harry from their private garden at Kensington Palace.

3. Roses

Queen Letizia included roses in her bridal bouquet

Roses are considered one of the most romantic flowers, so it comes as no surprise that they were the third most popular, appearing in eight bridal bouquets.

Queen Mary had a bouquet predominantly made up of roses during her 1893 marriage to the future King George V, while Queen Letizia of Spain's bouquet elegantly combined Elizabethan roses, irises and lilies.

4. Orchids

The royal chose a white orchid bouquet

Coming in fourth in the research were orchids, known for fertility and love. Five royal ladies have chosen them for their big day, including Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg, whose bouquet of white orchids was created by Maison Lachaume.

5. Stephanotis

Princess Diana on her wedding day to Prince Charles

Supposedly meaning happiness in marriage, stephanotis ranked fifth despite the fact only three brides included it in their floral arrangements. Among them was Princess Diana, whose flowers included gardenias, stephanotis, lily of the valley, freesia and myrtle, and Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn, who held a lavish bouquet made of roses, lily of the valley, stephanotis, and ivy.

Ivy, jasmine, primroses, freesia and hydrangea also appeared in the top 20, but each of them only featured in a royal bridal bouquet once or twice.

