Wedding dresses are by default, unsustainable. You'll likely only wear it once, while materials often used for bridal dresses such as silk are the most resource-intensive and thus have the biggest impact on the environment. Beyond the dress, wedding waste runs the gamut from food to single-use decorations and winds up creating more carbon emissions than one person produces in an entire year. Luckily then, a burgeoning group of bridal designers are making a powerful call to arms and bringing environmentally conscious styles to the fore, while Lyst reports that searches for "vintage", "second hand" or "pre-owned" wedding dresses are up 38 percent year on year. Here's who's doing it best.

Mother of Pearl

Mother of Pearl's bridal line was born out of creative director Amy Powney's struggle to find her own ethical wedding dress. Now, the brand offers made-to-order wedding dresses in a bid to avoid wastage, while pieces are crafted from organic peace silk which doesn't harm the silkworm in production, and designs are intended to be worn more than once. The wider company encompasses a similar eco-friendly agenda; the London studio is solar powered, uses compostable packaging and offers vegetarian lunches with local seasonal produce.

Reformation

LA brand Reformation has been carbon neutral since 2015, and its eco-friendly ethos spans everything from zero-waste production practices to low-impact fabrics, while it publishes quarterly reports outlining its sustainability goals. The bridal line is also available to shop in its store in London's Westbourne Grove, so there is no need to add to your footprint and ship from the US.

Indiebride London

British label Indiebride London prides itself on its no waste approach. Designs are made-to-order according to exact measurements, while anything that might be left over is used to make accessories such as veils, sashes or headpieces. All cut offs that cannot be used are donated to students or organisations for their own fashion design projects. The brand has a showroom in South London and can also be found online.

Stella McCartney

Meghan Markle demonstrated her ongoing commitment to sustainable fashion when she changed into a Stella McCartney gown ahead of her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House. Stella was one of the first designers in the industry to embrace a sustainable business model and said: "I design clothes that are meant to last. I believe in creating pieces that are not going to get burnt, that are not going to landfills and that are not going to damage the environment." Her bridal line is stocked online at various retailers including MyTheresa, Net-A-Porter and Harvey Nichols, and can also be in found in Stella McCartney stores.

Kate Halfpenny

Kate Halfpenny has designed the wedding dresses of Millie Mackintosh, Vogue Williams and Emilia Fox, and now she's changing her business' approach in a bid to reduce the impact on the environment. "We’ve changed all of our packaging to recyclable or eco-friendly materials, including the inks we use," she told Hello!. "We’re designing with a conscience so try to minimise waste and repurpose offcuts of fabrics to create new garments or embellishments and, of course, one of the big things is that we make our bridalwear in England instead of shipping it in from overseas. There is always more you can do but it’s something that’s at the forefront of our minds."

Still White

Still White is the largest resale site for bridal dresses and, though not its own brand, it’s lauded for high quality secondhand pieces that could save you up to 80% on high-end labels including Berta and Vera Wang.

eBay

Much like Still White, eBay offers a hub of secondhand wedding dresses available at a fraction of their original price, while the business has a goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy to charge its data centres by 2025.

