Sarah Ferguson's heartfelt gesture when she married Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew may now be divorced, but looking back at their incredible 1986 wedding day, the bride made a heartfelt decision when she chose to donate her flowers to charity.

The royal couple said 'I do' at Westminster Abbey on 23 July and their beautiful ceremony was adorned with the most gorgeous floral displays.

As well as the wedding décor, Sarah herself clutched a stunning bouquet of light and bright flowers. The bunch consisted of a cascading bouquet of gardenias, cream lilies, yellow roses, lilies of the valley and a sprig of myrtle.

Myrtle, is of course, one of the traditional buds included in all royal bouquets. It is an emblem of matrimony, which symbolises love and hope and has been used in royal brides' bouquets since 1840 when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert.

Sarah also wore flowers in her hair

The bride also wore a statement floral crown to walk down the aisle in front of her 2,000 guests, before removing it to reveal her dazzling tiara!

After the celebrations were over, the 30,000 flowers used to decorate the abbey were gathered up and donated to hospices in order for the blooms to brighten up the lives of others.

The bride clutched a beautiful yellow and white bouquet

The crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the newly married couple leaving the abbey, and even more gathered at Buckingham Palace to see that all-important balcony moment.

The Duke and Duchess of York shared a sweet kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after teasing the crowds to make them shout louder.

The couple gave the crowd what they wanted on the balcony

Sarah wore an embroidered ivory silk gown by British couturier Lindka Cierach. The bride's 17ft train was emblazoned with the letter 'A', as well as her personal coat of arms. Her veil, similarly to that of Meghan Markle's, was created to incorporate 53 countries of the Commonwealth within its design.

