Sarah Ferguson's mother-of-the-bride outfit at Princess Eugenie's wedding had hidden meaning The royal looked stunning in green

Princess Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson was a vision in green when the Queen's granddaughter married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 – and her outfit was very carefully chosen.

The Duchess of York ensured she stood out during the ceremony at St. George's Chapel, wearing a vibrant emerald green dress that she reportedly chose for its links to her Irish heritage.

Her frock of choice featured cropped sleeves, a V-neck and a flattering midi length, and it was from a local Windsor designer known as Emma Louise Design. Sarah – whose grandmother formerly lived at Powerscourt Estate in Ireland – teamed it with a matching green and gold hat by Jess Collet, and a clutch that belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes.

The classic brown Manolo Blahnik bag was clearly a popular option for mothers-of-the-bride, since Susan also chose to carry it at her daughter Sarah's wedding with Prince Andrew.

Sarah's decision to accessorise her wedding outfit with her mother's bag may have been a touching way to keep her memory alive during the important family occasion.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice at Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding

Susan sadly died in a car accident in 1998, aged just 62. She was living in Argentina with her second husband Hector Barrantes when she was killed driving from her polo farm.

She had left Sarah to be raised by her father back in Hampshire, England at the age of eight, which caused friction between the two.

However, Sarah said that she had forgiven her in an extremely heartfelt letter back in 2015.

Susan Barrantes carried the same handbag at her daughter the Duchess of York's wedding

"It has been 17 years since you departed on your last drive from the farm in Argentina," she wrote.

"There is not a day that doesn't go by when I wish I could pick up the telephone and tell you what I have been doing."

Prince Andrew's ex-wife also commented on how her children Beatrice and Eugenie, the Queen's granddaughters, resemble Susan.

Susan sadly passed away in 1998

"To tell you how your granddaughters have excelled and shine," she added.

"They continually remind me of your magnetic energy and the humility with which you lived your life for 62 years."

Sarah later changed into another beautiful green silk dress for Eugenie and Jack's evening reception, which was held at their family home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

