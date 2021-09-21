Princess Eugenie reveals touching wedding gift from Prince Philip The royal has shared a fond memory of her late grandfather

The late Duke of Edinburgh shared a close bond with his eight grandchildren, who have shared some sweet and funny anecdotes about their grandfather in a new BBC One documentary.

Princess Eugenie revealed how Prince Philip gave her a touching bespoke handmade painting he had done of a bunch of flowers as a wedding present, as the documentary looked at the Duke's artistic skills.

"It was so nice, it's now sitting in my house in London and I'm so proud of it, you know?" she said.

The Duke made a last-minute surprise appearance at Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018, as Buckingham Palace did not confirm his attendance beforehand.

READ: Princess Eugenie emotionally discusses baby August meeting Prince Philip

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles talks about fun childhood with Prince Philip

He was present for all of his adult grandchildren's weddings, including Princess Beatrice, who tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private Windsor ceremony in July 2020.

In tribute to her grandfather, Eugenie named her son, who was born in February, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

MORE: Here's why Prince Philip's will is going to remain private

MORE: Prince Charles recalls fun childhood memories of 'marvellous' Prince Philip

Eugenie shares memories about her grandfather in the documentary

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 in April, with his funeral held at St George's Chapel eight days after his death.

The BBC One programme, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, features all of the Queen and the Duke's children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as their adult grandchildren.

The programme was originally conceived as part of the Duke's 100th birthday celebrations but it was altered after his sad death and now features interviews with his family recorded before and after his passing.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airs Wednesday 22 September at 9pm on BBC One.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.