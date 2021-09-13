Princess Eugenie's subtle nod to her wedding dress at friend's nuptials

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie had an extremely busy weekend! The beautiful royal was seen at the wedding of hotel heiress Irene Forte and her long-time beau Felix Winckler in Italy.

Irene and Felix tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in London last September, in between lockdowns in the UK, and the bride wore an on-trend, elegant white trouser suit. The stylish pair then went on to hold a church wedding in Italy this weekend. Fabulous!

Mother-of-one Eugenie looked incredible in her wedding guest attire. In photographs that appeared on the Royal Fashion Police Instagram page, she wore a beautiful peach coloured frock by Peter Pilotto which was a sell-out, past-season buy.

The designer means a lot to the royal, as her own wedding gown she wore during her nuptials to husband Jack Brooksbank was designed by him. We wonder if Peter's designs are her wedding go-to's since her big day?

The show-stopping gown Eugenie wore was by Peter Pilotto as well as Christopher De Vos. It was developed layer by layer over several fittings. The frock featured a corset and a complex underskirt.

What was most special about the design, was the gown featured a neckline that folded around the shoulders to a low back that draped into a flowing full-length train. The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Prince Andrew's daughter, who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress was also by Peter Pilotto

The dress also featured personal symbols that are especially meaningful to the royal, including a thistle for Scotland, a shamrock for Ireland, the York Rose, and ivy to represent the couple's home.

The dress itself proved hugely popular at the time, and is the third most searched for royal wedding dress, with over 3,500 searches per month.

