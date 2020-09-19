Sarah, Duchess of York dedicated a touching Twitter post to her late mother Susan Barrantes on Saturday.

The Duchess posted two beautiful old family photos, one of just her mother wearing a white top and retro sunglasses, and another of herself and her sister Jane sitting with their mother in a boat on a Scottish lake.

"Happy days with Mum (always in my heart) my sister Jane and Puff the Poodle on a lake in Scotland. She died far too young. We miss you Mum," Sarah wrote alongside the photos.

It wasn't long before her Twitter followers filled the comment section of her post with sweet messages.

In the first photo, Sarah, her sister and their mother were seen on a boat in Scotland

"You and your beautiful daughters are a lasting tribute to her!" wrote one.

"Cherished lobbing memories," another added.

Susan died in a car accident in 1998. She was living in Argentina with her second husband Hector Barrantes when she was killed driving from her polo farm.

The second photo was just of Susan

She had left Sarah to be raised by her father back in Hampshire, England at the age of eight, which caused friction between the two.

However, doting mum Sarah penned an extremely heartfelt letter to her mother in 2015, saying that she had forgiven her.

"It has been 17 years since you departed on your last drive from the farm in Argentina," wrote Sarah.

"There is not a day that doesn't go by when I wish I could pick up the telephone and tell you what I have been doing."

At the time, Prince Andrew's ex-wife also wrote about how her children Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Queen's granddaughters, resemble Susan.

"To tell you how your granddaughters have excelled and shine," she added.

"They continually remind me of your magnetic energy and the humility with which you lived your life for 62 years."

