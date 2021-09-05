Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unseen wedding moment with teary guests revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on 19 May 2018 with a combined audience of 11.5million people watching – but what we didn't get to see was a private moment where the wedding guests were moved to tears.

Their star-studded wedding reception, with 200 guests, was held at Frogmore Hall in Windsor and it was Prince Charles' speech which ensured there wasn't a dry eye in the house. He addressed the room, speaking candidly about Prince Harry as a child and he also stated how happy he was to witness this joyous occasion.

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand noted that Prince Charles "opened up about how moving it was to see his younger son become a husband" during the meaningful speech, and the authors described the declaration as a "move that elicited tears from the crowd".

Prince Charles gave a heartfelt speech at the royal wedding

The Telegraph reported that the speech included Prince Charles saying: "My darling old Harry", and that this heartfelt moment was then followed by an off-the-cuff speech from the groom himself.

The reception mood was then lifted when Elton John provided entertainment with an impromptu sing-along in front of royal guests such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and A-listers like David and Victoria Beckham.

He acknowledged the momentous occasion in a CNN interview, revealing: "It was very, very wonderful to be there. To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher - it felt like a party, and it felt like progress had been made. Thank god, thank god."

The couple had their reception at Frogmore Hall

Elton's husband, David Furnish also had a lovely time: "What was so inspiring, and it sounds corny, but, true love is what really shone through and that's what everybody felt, the sincerity and the integrity of that true love on the day."

This momentous occasion was an emotional day

Other highlights of the royal couple's reception included a dramatic firework display, James Cordon dressed as Henry VIII, A DJ session by Idris Elba, and a romantic first dance to I'm In Love by Wilson Pickett.

