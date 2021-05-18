Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's emotional royal wedding song revealed The Sussexes will celebrate their third wedding anniversary this week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, but back in December they shared details from their big day on their Spotify podcast series, Archewell Audio.

In the episode, Prince Harry and Meghan spoke about their wedding day in 2018, and said their memories were all the more special in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE: 9 behind-the-scenes royal wedding photos feature Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and more

Loading the player...

LISTEN: Hear Archie's adorable giggle on Harry and Meghan's podcast

The Holiday Special featured a collection of personal anecdotes and stories from guests around the world including the likes of James Corden and Sir Elton John, as they reflected on 2020, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended the discussion by playing their wedding song, This Little Light of Mine by Etta James.

According to Harry, the couple chose the track as a reference to "the power we each have within us to make this world a better place", as they wound up discussing the effects of COVID-19.

The Duke described it as "a song that means so much to us", while the Duchess explained that it was playing "while we were walking down the steps of the church".

"It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together," Meghan added, before going on to quote Martin Luther King: "Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that…'"

The Duke concluded, "The message of this song is one we hold so dearly."

MORE: All the official photographs from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day

MORE: Incredible royal engagement photos through the years

Harry and Meghan married in Windsor in May 2018

At the start of the episode, Harry began by saying, "As we all know, it's been a YEAR. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

The Duchess went on to acknowledge those who have lost loved ones in 2020: "And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

According to royal biography Finding Freedom, which was released last August, Harry and Meghan's first dance at their wedding reception at Frogmore House was to I'm In Love by 60s soul singer, Wilson Pickett.

American soul singer Wilson Pickett had a number of hits, including In the Midnight Hour, Mustang Sally and Funky Broadway. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, in recognition of his impact on songwriting and recording.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.