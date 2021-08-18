Catherine Zeta-Jones shares incredible family video inside unseen room in vacation home The Darling Buds of May star is currently spending time in Spain

Catherine Zeta-Jones is having the time of her life with her family in Majorca, where she has been spending the summer months at her vacation home.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones sets pulses racing in stunning bikini footage

The Darling Buds of May star's mom and dad, along with her brother and niece, have come to join her too, making it all the more special.

And on Wednesday, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a new video from her week.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones hula hoops in a bikini in her incredible garden in Spain

In the footage, Catherine was seen sitting at a large table in her grand dining room, full of concentration as she worked her magic on the sewing machine.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones resembles a Disney princess in majestic mirror photo

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones debuts beautifully haunting new look with exciting news

On the other side of the table, Catherine's mom Patricia was doing the same, and the moment meant a lot to the star.

In the caption, she wrote: "Me and Mam. I can't tell you how much these days of just simply sewing with my Mam mean to me.

Catherine Zeta-Jones with her mom inside her stylish dining room in Spain

"Being together, enjoying a craft together, chatting about everything... Just lovely. p.s. My Mam just said that I would totally win a celebrity version of project runway made my day."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in a crop top and leggings - and fans are obsessed

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows with epic beach photos to celebrate happy family news

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is everything," while another wrote: "So beautiful, please enjoy!" A third added: "I love that you sew!"

It comes as no surprise that Catherine is a keen sewer, as the star has a great eye for all things interior design. The actress has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017.

Catherine inside her living room in Spain

The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones is breathtaking in lace as she gives tour around stunning vacation home

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones displays endless legs in quirky swimsuit video

Most recently, the Chicago actress announced that the brand was going to be releasing a new activewear and footwear line.

The award-winning actress has been working hard on designing a collection for women looking for elegant and versatile pieces, including stylish vegan sneakers.

The Chicago actress with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine has been out in Spain since June, and has been sharing plenty of vacation updates with her fans during this time.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones inundated with support from famous family following exciting news

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' new swimsuit video has some fans concerned

These have included videos on the beach, photos of her family gatherings, and even an impressive clip of her hula hooping in her garden.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.