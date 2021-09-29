9 perfect plus size wedding dresses that go up to size 32

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Looking for the perfect plus-size wedding dress can be no mean feat. We’ve searched the virtual aisles for the best bridal styles for a curvy bride. Choose from sultry mermaid gowns to beautiful boho numbers.

The best plus size wedding dresses

Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett reminded us how gorgeous one-shoulder wedding dresses are and this Grecian style ticks all of the boxes! Plus, did we mention you'll have change from £80?

Available in sizes 18 - 28.

Anaya with love plus size one shoulder wedding dress, £72, ASOS

Striking the perfect balance of traditional and modern, the tea-length cut is offset by the see-through sleeves. Dreamy!

Available in sizes 18 - 32.

Floral appliqué plus size wedding dress, £140, Curvissa

Look like you've fallen straight from heaven in this angelic gown. We adore the sparkly bodice and suitably swishy chiffon skirt.

Available in sizes 18 - 26.

Plus size sequin bodice plus size wedding dress, £200, Chi Chi London

This illusion top and skirt dress is perfect for brides who are conscious of their upper arms. The draped material will look elegant in photos and the small train is great for gliding down the aisle.

Available in sizes 18 - 26.

Plus size maxi wedding dress, £434.75, Etsy

Give a nod to the Duchess of Cambridge with your bridal look by opting for sophisticated lace sleeves. Just add sparkly tiara and a handsome prince and you're good to go!

Available in sizes 3XL - 6XL.

A-line plus size wedding dress, £540, Etsy

This A-line style is figure skimming and we're obsessed with the embroidered sleeves. It's perfect for wintertime brides looking to wow.

Available in sizes 20 - 30.

A-line long sleeve plus size wedding dress, £39.99, Ever Pretty

If all-white isn't your thing, why not consider a beautiful blush gown? This delicately embroidered dress with illusion neckline and layered skirt is giving off serious modern princess vibes.

Available in sizes 18 - 32.

Joanna Hope embroidered plus size wedding dress, £175, Simply Be

Showcase your curves in a jaw-dropping mermaid-style gown with illusion lace shoulders and a daring plunge neckline.

Available in sizes 16 - 32.

Coco plus size wedding dress, £POA, Morilee

A tulle skirt that's made for twirling on the dancefloor paired with a statement lace bodice – this dress gets a 10/10 from us.

Available in sizes 16 - 32.

Alannah plus size wedding dress, £POA, Sophia Tolli

