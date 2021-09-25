Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look so in love as they celebrate wonderful news together They've been married since 2000

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas had a double celebration on Saturday when they both rang in their birthdays.

The longtime couple delighted fans when they both wished each other a happy birthday and shared photos and tributes on Instagram.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.6m house is another world

Michael was the first to post on Instagram with a throwback picture from the first time they met.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones exercises in a bikini

The youthful looking couple were beaming and the Basic Instinct actor explained more in the caption: "My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998," he wrote. "I found out that she had the same birthday as me--tadaah! Then when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true.

"I've lucked out at this time in my life. I just lucked out. I'm so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humor and work ethic. Happy Birthday Catherine - I love you so much! @catherinezetajones."

READ: Michael Douglas makes rare comments about ex-wife Diandra Luker

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares family video inside unseen room in vacation home

She then took to Instagram with her own gushing post and added a photo in which Michael was gazing adoringly at her.

Michael shared a photo from when he first met Catherine

Her message read: "Happy Birthday to me. Happy Birthday to him, Happy Birthday to my husband and his wife, Happy Birthday to me, and me, and me, and Michael. Here’s to more years that we can celebrate September 25th together. Love you."

Their fans adored their exchange and commented: "Lovely couple," and, "beautiful," and many wished them a happy birthday.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones resembles a Disney princess in majestic mirror photo

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones debuts beautifully haunting new look with exciting news

The couple are proud parents to their two children, Carys, 18, and Dylan, 21. Catherine recently amazed fans with a photo of them and they're so grown up.

Catherine and Michael have been married since 2000

Catherine shared the black-and-white photo of her offspring with a heartfelt message.

"First day of class at college today for a freshman and senior student, a.k.a. Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second," she wrote. "I love you and I am so proud of you."

Her fans commented on how much they look like her and commended her for raising two confident and accomplished children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.