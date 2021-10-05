Princess Charlene's totally unique engagement ring she hardly ever wears

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene married Prince Albert in 2011 after he proposed to her in 2010 with a totally unique engagement ring, however, the royal hardly ever wears it.

It is not often fans will see the Princess of Monaco sporting the huge jewel on her finger, but she does slip it on for big occasions.

The stunning ring includes a massive three-carat, pear-cut diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements. The piece was reportedly crafted by Parisian jeweller Repossi, a leading name in handcrafted jewels.

Princess Charlene has a huge engagement ring

Charlene's ring is bespoke, making it a completely unique design but if you love pear-shaped bling, we've got you covered.

Prince Albert and the then-Charlene Wittstock first met at the Mare Nostrum International Swimming Meet in Monaco when Charlene was an Olympic swimmer.

Their romantic engagement photoshoot took place in the courtyard of their palace, Palais Princier de Monaco.

In July 2011, Charlene and the royal married, and the wedding celebrations were epic, taking place over three days.

The royals had a breathtaking wedding

The nuptials began with a concert on 30 June by classic rockers the Eagles, a civil ceremony took place on the 1 July and then on 2 July Charlene and Albert were married in a Roman-Catholic ceremony on 2 July in the presence of global celebrities and various heads of state.

The huge guestlist ranged from the Monaco royal family to Prince Edward, with wife Sophie, and even the likes of Naomi Campbell.

The couple welcomed twins in 2014

Charlene was the epitome of sophistication donning an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make.

Just as with engagement photos, their amazing home provided the most beautiful backdrop.

The couple have two children together, twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques who were born on 10 December 2014 at The Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco.

