Exclusive: Vick Hope felt 'overwhelmed' after whirlwind engagement with Calvin Harris

Vick Hope has admitted she felt "overwhelmed" following her "private" engagement with Calvin Harris earlier this year.

The couple have kept their relationship low-key, but they are thought to have got engaged in March, just five months after they started dating, at Calvin's farm in Ibiza. The Scottish DJ reportedly popped the question to the Radio 1 DJ under a tree at Terra Masia, Ibiza's largest certified organic farm boasting 56 hectares of countryside.

Vick was later spotted showing off her east-west emerald cut diamond engagement ring on a delicate gold band as she attended the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

She flashed the rock once again in an interview with HELLO!, where she coyly revealed she plans to keep her personal life, including her wedding plans, under wraps.

When asked if they had set a date, Vick replied: "You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it but I'm keeping my private life private. I've never really experienced 'this' before about my private life, but it's just for us."

Considering her desire for privacy, it comes as no surprise that Vick and Calvin, who has a residency at the Ushuaia Hotel, are reportedly planning an intimate wedding with their closest family and friends.

Calvin had expressed a romantic interest in Vick back in 2018, but the then 19-year-old confessed she didn't pursue a relationship as she was "shallow" at the time.

Vick told Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp: "He looked how he used to look, I was shallow, I was 19, and I said no and I went off with either Scouting for Girls, or The Wombats, I don’t know which, I thought they were going to be bigger but no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis."

Calvin was previously linked to Rita Ora, Taylor Swift and model Aarika Wolf, while Vick dated Anthony Joshua and Tom Rosenthal.

