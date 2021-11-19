Has Beyoncé upgraded her $5m engagement ring from husband Jay-Z?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married now for 13 years after saying 'I do' in a top-secret ceremony on 4 April 2008. You may not have noticed, but the singer's jaw-dropping 18-carat emerald-cut engagement ring has been switched out for a marquise design in a recent post.

In a series of photographs uploaded by the star on Thursday, her left hand was shown in full and her ring finger sported a massive unique diamond ring – which is completely different to the one her now-hubby proposed with. The mesmerising marquise stone reaches to her knuckle and rivals her original in terms of wow-factor.

The singer's main diamond ring, which she has worn on and off for many years, comes in at an estimated value of $5million (£3.9million) and we can only imagine that this one is equally pricey!

Beyoncé showcased a new ring on Thursday

While most fans were obsessed with her top-to-toe Gucci look, others spied a casual Jay-Z in the background of one of the shots, but the giant rock on her engagement finger went relatively unnoticed. One eagle-eyed fan jokingly wrote: "Ring costs more than my life and I'm okay with that B."

Beyoncé's first stone was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz so perhaps if this is an engagement ring replacement, Lorraine was on hand once again to assist. After all, she is the jewellery maker to the stars with other celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively on her books.

The star's engagement ring is said to be worth around $5million

The shape of Beyoncé's latest finger bling is quite unique, with not many celebrities opting for a marquise cut. Although fashionista Victoria Beckham was presented this style when David Beckham popped the question back in 1998.

