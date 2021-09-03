Princess Beatrice's engagement ring designer shares exciting news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi set out to propose to the Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice, he enlisted the help of acclaimed British jeweller Shaun Leane.

WOW: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

Together, Edoardo and Shaun designed the perfect ring for the Princess – and now Shaun has announced that he's scooped a brand-new award in the UK Jewellery Awards 2021.

The craftsman took to Instagram to announce that his company had been given the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry award.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's secret wedding photos revealed

The Instagram post included a series of images of Shaun hard at work, including a loved up shot of Beatrice and Edoardo on the day of their engagement.

REVEALED: Why Kate Middleton wasn’t supposed to have Princess Diana’s engagement ring

RELATED: 5 royal engagement ring replicas you can buy on Amazon

Part of Shaun's heartfelt message read: "For all of those who have joined me along this beautiful journey, I’m truly grateful." Additionally, it included a tribute to the late Alexander McQueen, who Shaun collaborated with a lot - shining light on another royal link, since the late designer's fashion house made Kate Middleton's iconic wedding dress.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi helped design the gorgeous engagement ring

So, what does Princess Beatrice's engagement ring look like?

Speaking to HELLO!, Shaun revealed that the process took four months and the stunning diamond ring was hand-cast in platinum in his Mayfair workshop. The central stone is 2.5 carat with two baguettes either side, ¾ of a carat each. "The diamonds are ethically sourced and of the highest colour and clarity," he revealed.

Beatrice's engagement ring is so stunning

When the couple released their engagement photographs, the sparkling gem was there for the world to see.

The ring is not dissimilar to the Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring from Prince Harry, which also follows a trilogy design. The central diamond is also sourced from Botswana, like Beatrice's, while it is flanked on either side by two smaller jewels from Princess Diana's personal collection.

Love Princess Beatrice's ring? Shop the look:

Three stone engagement ring, £788, Vashi

Princess Beatrice's sister Eugenie, however, has a completely different engagement ring from her husband Jack Brooksbank which features a coloured stone. The striking design is, in fact, extremely similar to the one her mother Sarah Ferguson received from Prince Andrew.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.