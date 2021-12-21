Elton John and David Furnish's sweet wedding connection to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla The couples got married nine months apart

Elton John and David Furnish tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2005, followed by a marriage ceremony exactly nine years later.

To mark their anniversary on 21 December, we've taken a look back at their stunning nuptials, which have a sweet connection to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Not only did Elton and David say 'I do' in the same year as the royal couple, but they also chose the same special location – Windsor Guildhall.

Although many royal weddings are held in grand locations and televised to the world, Charles and Camilla opted for more low-key celebrations including a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, followed by a marriage blessing at St George's Chapel.

It is thought that this was because it was both the Prince of Wales and Duchess Camilla's second wedding – Charles was married to Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996, and Camilla was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles from 1973 to 1995.

Elton John and David Furnish's marriage blessing at their Windsor home in 2014

In 2020, David marked his wedding anniversary with Rocketman singer Elton by sharing one photo of them smiling to photographers as they made their way into the town hall. The second snap was taken at their wedding reception at their Windsor estate in Berkshire when they formally converted their civil partnership into a marriage.

White chairs were provided for his guests, which included the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Ed Sheeran and David Walliams, while large red roses decorated the space.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla got married at Windsor Guildhall nine months before Elton John

Captioning the snaps, he wrote: "I can't believe that 15 years have passed since @eltonjohn and I celebrated our Civil Partnership in Britain. What a wonderful day that was. 6 years ago, we renewed our vows and got legally married in front of our two beautiful sons. This type of civil progress was unimaginable when I was growing up.

"Yet despite all this extraordinary positive change, I remind myself that it's still illegal to be LGBT+ in 70 countries, and that you can be given the death penalty in 12 of those same countries.

"Through our work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Elton and I pledge to continue the fight for equality for our LGBT+ brothers and sisters around the world."

