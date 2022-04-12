Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola's surprising wedding connection with Prince Charles The couple tied the knot on 9 April

It was a big weekend for Brooklyn Beckham, who finally married Nicola Peltz after being engaged for almost two years.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham's £3m oceanfront wedding was wildly different from Victoria and David's

The couple, who had originally planned to tie the knot in 2021, exchanged vows at her parents Nelson and Claudia's beautiful 13-acre estate in Palm Beach, Florida on 9 April. The date also happens to be very special for one royal couple – the Prince of Wales and his second wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding extravaganza revealed

On Saturday, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla celebrated seventeen years of marriage – although the pair have not publicly marked the bittersweet date for the past two years since Charles' father Prince Philip sadly passed away on their anniversary in 2021.

READ: The Queen's rule-breaking white outfit on Duchess Camilla's wedding day

MORE: Why the Queen didn't attend Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding

The pair got married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire followed by an official religious blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 9 April 2005. They intended to exchange vows the day before on 8 April, but they postponed for one day so that the Prince could represent his mother the Queen at the funeral of Pope John Paul II in Vatican City.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla share the same wedding anniversary as the newlyweds

It was both Prince Charles and Camilla's second wedding - between 1973 and 1995, the Duchess was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she shares children Laura and Tom, while Charles was married to his late wife Princess Diana from 1981 and 1996, during which time they welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry.

Although the royals may have chosen to remember the late Duke of Edinburgh over the weekend instead of celebrating, Brooklyn and Nicola enjoyed a three-day wedding with their friends and family. First, they attended a rehearsal dinner on Friday night dressed in matching suits from Dior's Kim Jones, who was also responsible for Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz's wedding tuxedos.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married on 9 April in Palm Beach

They then joined the likes of Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Mel C for their big day at Nelson's Montsorrel estate, where marquees were erected in the garden.

Unlike Duchess Camilla's unconventional pale blue dress designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson, Nicola opted for a classic white gown designed by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli. The custom dress featured thick straps, a fitted silhouette and a long train that was covered with her intricate lace veil.

Nicola's stylist, Leslie Fremar, described the train as "a work of art" and explained to Vogue: "The simplicity of it was magnificent. We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

READ: David Beckham's last-minute wardrobe change at Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding revealed

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.