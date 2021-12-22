This Morning's Gino D'Acampo renews wedding vows in 20th anniversary surprise

Gino D'Acampo pulled out all the stops for a romantic 20th wedding anniversary surprise for his wife Jessica Stellina Morrison – and he shared it all with the viewers of his ITV show, Gino's Family Adventure.

The celebrity chef and his wife went on a romantic getaway to Puglia in Italy to mark their milestone anniversary, but much to Jessica's surprise, Gino had also arranged for them to renew their wedding vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony.

Gino admitted he was feeling "nervous" ahead of the incredible gesture, and could be seen waiting in the garden wearing a white shirt and bow tie as his wife strolled towards him in a black glittering jumpsuit.

Gino D'Acampo surprised his wife with a vow renewal ceremony

Jessica was completely unaware of what Gino had planned, and was shocked when he revealed they were going to marry for a second time. "The Bella is not really a waiter. She is going to marry us again," he said, prompting Jessica to ask: "Are you being serious?"

While the couple had travelled on their special getaway without their three children - Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and eight-year-old daughter Mia – Gino ensured they weren't left out from the celebrations, as they appeared via video link.

"Mum you look beautiful. I wish was there," Mia told her mum, while Luciano joked: "Mum stop crying. It's a happy day."

Gino's romantic gesture featured on his ITV show, Gino's Family Adventure

Gino and Jessica met when he was just 19 and working in Sylvester Stallone's Mambo King restaurant in Marbella. They were married in 2002, and Gino recently shared some of the secrets to their happy and long-lasting marriage in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

"We don't do date nights. Date night is for teenagers," he revealed. "I think that date night is for people who want to prove something. My wife always says to me, actually, she said this last week. She said, 'We've been together now for 27 years and married for 20 years… I have to say after 27 years, you make me feel that every day is a 'date' day.'

