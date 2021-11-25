Gino D'Acampo's troubled past led him to get married - details This Morning favourite Gino has been married since 2002

This Morning regular Gino D'Acampo met his now-wife Jessica when he was just 19, working in Sylvester Stallone's Mambo King restaurant in Marbella, and his motivation for proposing to Jessica just might surprise you!

MORE: Gino D'Acampo's stunning homes are like museums - see inside

After chef Gino spent two years in prison, convicted of burgling singer Paul Young’s home, he decided to turn his life around – starting with his relationship. He has said that getting married marked a new start, telling The Independent: "I was a boy, so I decided to get married and then I will be a man. When I decide something, I have to do something to make it happen."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo's 'cheeky' interview on Heart Breakfast

True to his word, he married Jessica in 2002, and the pair have been together ever since. The couple went on to welcome three children together; Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and eight-year-old daughter Mia. The family split their time between England and Sardina, with lavish homes in both locations.

READ: Did Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo's children date?

MORE: Amanda Holden shocks fans with comments about Gino D'Acampo

Gino and his wife Jessica have three children

In a candid interview with HELLO!, Gino opened up about the key to his long-lasting marriage. "We don't do date nights. Date night is for teenagers," he revealed.

"I think that date night is for people who want to prove something. My wife always says to me, actually, she said this last week. She said, 'We've been together now for 27 years and married for 20 years… I have to say after 27 years, you make me feel that every day is a 'date' day.'

Gino got married in 2002

In a chat with the Daily Star, Gino also revealed that they give each other space in order to stay happy in their relationship.

He said: "We allow each other to have our own lives, that means going on holiday with our friends. My wife goes for dinner with male friends, and I go for dinner with female friends or business friends."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.