Gemma Atkinson gives wedding update and plans for baby number two with Strictly's Gorka Marquez The Strictly Come Dancing couple also reveals plans for baby number two...

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Gemma Atkinson found love with professional dancer Gorka Marquez when the duo met on the show in 2017. Yet despite their engagement and the birth of their daughter Mia, the couple still hasn't found the time to tie the knot.

Taking to Instagram to open up to fans about their wedding plans, Gemma invited her followers to submit questions which she answered on her Stories. Ever since the couple got engaged on Valentine's Day this year, fans have eagerly awaited the announcement of their marriage - but the new parents admitted they've struggled to find the motivation to plan their big day.

When asked the date of their wedding, Gemma simply replied with "no idea!".

"We've done zero planning with all the Covid stuff. We've twice almost gone to the registry office and just done it but I don't think our families would be happy," Gemma revealed, adding several laughing emojis to her lighthearted post.

Gemma and Gorka got engaged on Valentine's Day this year

"They want a good party!" the Hits Radio star added.

While actress Gemma is originally from Manchester, her fiancé Gorka is from Spain. Opening up to fans in her Q&A, the 37-year-old mum revealed the couple's plans for a family Christmas have sadly been cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

"Just sad we won't get to Spain to see Gorka's family but we're in the same situation as so many other people. Just got to try and stay positive."

The doting mum also said: "We'd love a little sibling for [Mia] when she's a little older for sure."

Gemma revealed her and Gorka's plans for baby number two

Although Gemma and Gorka are both talented dancers, Gorka has said that he wouldn't become his young girl's dance teacher.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, Gorka explained: "Don't get me wrong I would teach her, but I wouldn't be her dance teacher, I would rather take her to a good teacher.

"I'd say 'this is a good teacher and you go to this school', but I wouldn't be teaching her. Because I had partners in the past where their [family] teachers were very mean, and everything in the house wasn't family, it was about dance, so I don't want that, she's going to be my daughter, and if she does dance I'll love it."

