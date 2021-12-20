Laura Kenny, née Trott, opted for a low-key wedding with Jason Kenny back in September 2016, with just 60 guests at the ceremony at St Alban's Catholic Church in Macclesfield, followed by 120 guests at their reception at Hilltop Country House.

Between Jason's large family and the pair's huge friendship base, you would expect them to have a much larger celebration, so why did the cycling stars choose to keep their nuptials so private? Laura explained all in an interview with HELLO!, and even said that they had to be "ruthless" when it came to the guest list.

"Our issue is British cycling is massive. And if you started inviting one person, you feel like you've got to invite someone else. I just thought the only fair way to do this and the easiest way to keep it a secret was to just invite the bare minimum. So we went for sixty for the daytime and then I think in the evening we had like 120 because then I just invited everyone else that hadn't come during the day and it was just one big party.

The cycling stars only invited 60 guests to their wedding ceremony

"Obviously, we wanted it to be private and Jason is Catholic. We got married at a Catholic church so anyone can technically just go in. And I just thought, 'Oh, if this gets made public or just gets out, we could end up with people we don't actually even know there,'" said Laura, who has partnered with premium pet food brand ORIJEN.

When asked how they chose who to invite to the ceremony, the Olympic gold medallist – who looked beautiful in three different wedding dresses for the occasion – added: "I just was ruthless, really! I was quite lucky that my family is quite small. I only have one cousin, for example, it's not like my family is massive. And so mine was quite easy because I got pretty much whoever I wanted to come.

Laura admitted they couldn't invite all of their cycling friends

"We split it 30/30/30 which was absolutely fine for my side of the family. But Jason's was trickier. We basically ditched all of his cousins – that's really mean, isn't it? It was the only way because obviously cousins have their partners and then it was just getting bigger and bigger. And like I say, because we were trying to create keep it quite quiet, we just had to be ruthless.

"And then when it came to British cycling, there are so many people there that I class as friends, like teammates, for example, didn't come but they came in the evening because I just couldn't have one without having everyone. Even staff members like our mechanics and our carers, I couldn't have one without having everyone else. I didn't want 120 people for a sit-down meal. For me, it would have been infinite."

Laura and Jason successfully pulled off a private wedding, with Jason proudly announcing the news on Twitter the following day. Posting a sweet picture of his bride posing in bed alongside their pet pooches, Sprolo and Pringle, he wrote: "Good morning Mrs Kenny."

Laura Kenny is working with premium pet food brand, ORIJEN, to help pet parents provide the best nutrition for their dogs and cats through biologically appropriate meals found in the ORIJEN range.

