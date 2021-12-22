Is former NCIS star Pauley Perrette married? Her complicated love life revealed The actress played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto

NCIS' Pauley Perrette has maintained a strong fanbase despite quitting her beloved role of chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto in 2018.

And just like her loveable character, Pauley prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, sharing little information about her romances. However, the 52-year-old has divulged snippets about her love life in the past, and it's safe to say that one previous relationship took a rather dark turn.

Here's everything we know about Pauley Perrette's love life…

Is Pauley Perrette married?

Pauley does not have a husband, although she has been married once before. The star wed musician Coyote Shivers in 2000 before they separated four years later with their divorce finalized in 2006.

Why did Pauley Perrette divorce ex-husband Coyote Shivers?

Pauley with ex-husband Coyote Shivers

Pauley's relationship with ex-husband Coyote Shivers didn't appear to end well as she accused him of stalking her, and later took out a restraining order against him.

"I have a permanent restraining order, but those can only do so much," she said in a 2018 interview with 48 Hours.

How many times has Pauley Perrette been engaged?

After her divorce, Pauley enjoyed two engagements, although neither of them ended with a wedding. She dated cameraman Michael Bosman for four years before they became engaged.

Pauley and ex-fiance Michael Bosman

While they never legally wed – Pauley revealed the couple would not tie the knot until California's Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage, was abolished – they did exchange vows in front of family and friends.

"We just kind of wanted it to be about an ideology of everybody and of generosity and community," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Sadly, the couple split in 2008, with Pauley going on to date former British Royal Marine Thomas Arklie, announcing their engagement in 2011.

Pauley is believed to be single after splitting from fiance Thomas Arklie

Again, Pauley revealed on Twitter that the couple would not wed until marriage was legal for all sexual orientations – Proposition 8 was overturned in 2013 – but by 2019 it was revealed that the couple had called time on their relationship.

Does Pauley Perrette have a boyfriend?

In 2019, Pauley announced her single status on Twitter, revealing at the time that she had chosen to be celibate.

Speaking about meeting a fireman who looked just like her "imaginary firefighter boyfriend" who visited her in her dreams, Pauley tweeted: "I'm celibate and don't want a man. But WHOH!" She added: "I'm no one's girlfriend. I'm a solo act."

