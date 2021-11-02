NCIS fans left worried after Wilmer Valderrama makes major announcement His future on the show has been brought into question...

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has scored himself a brand new role and while we can't wait to see him in action, many are now wondering what it means for his future on the long-running naval drama.

It's been announced that the 41-year-old actor, who has been playing Nicholas Torres on the CBS show since 2016, is set to produce and star in a brand new series titled Mexican Beverley Hills.

The upcoming family comedy series, which will air on the same network, tells the story of a working-class Mexican-American family that moves to the wealthy, heavily Latinx city of Downey, known colloquially as the Mexican Beverly Hills.

Sharing the exciting news to Instagram, the dad-of-one wrote: "Erick, Aaron, Kaitlin all bases loaded.. let's swing away…Another victory, for our @officialwventertainment family and I couldn't be more proud of the heart that goes into everything we develop!"

Wilmer has been playing fan favorite Torres on NCIS since 2016

Wilmer's followers wasted no time in congratulating him on landing the new role, with thousands taking to the comment section to say as much. "Amazing news @wilmervalderrama!" one person wrote. Someone else added: "I can't wait to watch!" and a third ecstatic fan wrote: "MORE LATIN REPRESENTATION," alongside two flame emojis.

Could his time on NCIS be coming to an end?

However, it wasn't long before diehard NCIS fans began to speculate whether Wilmer could be poised to soon exit, just like his co-star Mark Harmon. "Nooo does this mean you are leaving NCIS too?" one fan questioned. Another was also thinking the same thing and commented: "Whatever you are working on, it will be great! Just please don't ever leave NCIS."

However, NCIS fans should rest easy as until we hear anything concrete from Wilmer or other sources, we can expect to see him continue to appear on the show throughout the rest of season 19 and beyond.

The news comes just weeks after Gibbs actor Mark ended his 18-year run as the drama's lead, with his character deciding to retire from law enforcement. While viewers were relieved that the character hadn't been killed off, many were left completely devastated by the surprise announcement nonetheless.

Gary Cole, who was introduced at the beginning of season 19 as former FBI agent Alden Parker, has taken over the reins from Mark in leading the show.

